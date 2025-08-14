Texas: DJ's father, the boy with cancer whom Trump named an honorary Secret Service agent, is running for District 18

Published by Agustina Blanco 14 de agosto, 2025

Theodis Daniel, a disabled veteran and single father of three, has announced his candidacy for Texas' 18th congressional district in the special election scheduled for November 4.

In an interview with "Fox News Digital," Daniel introduced himself as a "regular guy" who does not consider himself a politician, but a public servant committed to representing the citizens of Houston. His campaign focuses on issues that directly affect his family: support for law enforcement, public safety, health care and education.

“I am not a politician. I don't have six-figure deals. Single dad. I got three kids to myself. I'm a disabled veteran just trying to make a difference regardless of what I'm going through", Daniel said. Inspired by the struggle of his 13-year-old son, Devarjay "DJ" Daniel, a cancer survivor, Theodis seeks to bring hope and progress to the district. "Everything that my son and I have been doing for the last six years or so, we have brought joy to people's lives and gave them hope,” he said.

Daniel also advocates for term limits for elected officials, arguing that prolonged tenure in office leads to complacency and disconnection with voters.

The 18th District

District 18, which encompasses parts of north and east Houston, downtown, Humble, and areas of Harris County, is a Democratic stronghold. The special election seeks to replace the late Rep. Sylvester Turner, who took office after the death of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in July 2024. Turner died in March of this year, leading to this election.

Daniel faces a competitive field of candidates, including Democrats such as Amanda Edwards, Jolanda Jones, and Christian Menefee, in a district where Republicans face a challenge.

Devarjay "DJ" Daniel, 13, has faced aggressive cancer since 2018, overcoming an initial prognosis of only five months to live. Despite his illness, DJ has inspired nationally, being named an honorary U.S. Secret Service agent byduring a joint address toin March.In addition, DJ has been recognized by more thanand visited the, where he met President Trump and melted into an embrace. However, DJ faces three new tumors , which strengthen his resolve to advocate for health care and support for families.

Texas District 18 election



The election will be conducted under Texas law, with all candidates, regardless of affiliation, on a nonpartisan ballot. If no candidate obtains a majority, a runoff election will be held. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 6, with early voting from Oct. 20-31.