White House confirms young agent DJ Daniel faces three new tumors

Published by Sabrina Martin 30 de mayo, 2025

The White House announced Friday that DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old Houston native who has inspired the country with his fight against cancer and his dream of becoming a police officer, faces a new health challenge: three new tumors have been detected. His father, Theodis Daniel, shared the diagnosis, which White House officials confirmed via social media.

"We’re lifting up Agent DJ Daniel in prayer," the Trump administration wrote. "He is one of the strongest, bravest young men (...) a true legend."

A story of courage and determination

DJ Daniel was given just five months to live when he was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018. Since then, he has undergone 13 surgeries and has faced the disease with uncommon tenacity. His dream of being part of law enforcement led him on a unique mission: to be sworn in as an honorary officer in at least 1,000 law enforcement agencies in the United States. Not only did he achieve that goal, but he far surpassed it.

To date, DJ has been sworn in at 1,351 law enforcement agencies, including police departments in Texas, sheriff's offices across the country and even international bodies such as law enforcement in Italy. Among the most notable recognitions, President Donald Trump named him an honorary Secret Service agent during a speech to Congress.