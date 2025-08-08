After two months in office, Trump removes Billy Long as IRS commissioner: Scott Bessent will replace him

Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de agosto, 2025

Billy Long will not continue in his position as acting commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). As initially reported by The New York Times and later confirmed by CNN, Donald Trump removed the former Missouri congressman and replaced him on an interim basis with Scott Bessent, secretary of the Treasury. The decision came just two months after Long was confirmed by the Senate.

According to sources consulted by both media outlets, Long is expected to get an ambassadorial post in the coming months. The Trump Administration has worked to reduce the scope and structure of the IRS, nurtured over the past four years by the White House of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

"Over his short tenure at the tax agency, Mr. Long, a former auctioneer, traveled to meet with I.R.S. staff across the country and appeared at a National Auction Association conference. He placed two top I.R.S. officials on administrative leave, amplifying a post on social media about the need to 'purge' the agency’s work force. At the same time, he has also repeatedly sent emails to all I.R.S. employees allowing them to leave work early on Friday afternoon," they noted from the NYT.

After serving for 12 years in the House of Representatives, where he represented Missouri's 10th congressional district, Long was nominated by Trump last Dec. 5. The 69-year-old Republican also worked as an auctioneer and even ran for Senate in 2022, falling in the Republican primary to Eric Schmitt.

"Taxpayers and the wonderful employees of the IRS will love having Billy at the helm. He is the consummate ‘people person,’ well respected on both sides of the aisle. Congratulations Billy!" the president wrote when he announced his nomination.

He was confirmed to the IRS with 53 votes in favor and 44 against. No Upper House Democrat seconded his nomination.