Trump's latest appointments: Former Congressman Billy Long to the IRS and former Senator Kelly Loeffler to the SBA

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump had a busy Wednesday, making several nominations for the rest of the pending posts in his incoming administration.

In two separate announcements, Trump named former Missouri congressman Billy Long to serve as commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and former SenatorKelly Loeffler to head the Small Business Administration (SBA).

In the first statement, Trump called the former congressman an "an extremely hard worker, and respected by all, especially by those who know him in Congress."

"Billy brings 32 years of experience running his own businesses in Real Estate and, as one of the premier Auctioneers in the Country," the president-elect said on Truth Social. "He then served 12 years in Congress, because he ‘felt it was important for his constituents to have a Representative who has signed the front of a check!'"

"Taxpayers and the wonderful employees of the IRS will love having Billy at the helm. He is the consummate ‘people person,’ well respected on both sides of the aisle. Congratulations Billy!" Trump stated.

He then announced Loeffler, whom he singled out as a "tremendous fighter" in addition to being a longtime ally and co-chair of his inaugural committee.

"Small Businesses are the backbone of our Great Economy. Kelly will bring her experience in business and Washington to reduce red tape, and unleash opportunity for our Small Businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive," read Trump's post on Truth Social. "She will focus on ensuring that SBA is accountable to Taxpayers by cracking down on waste, fraud, and regulatory overreach."

Finally, the president-elect sentenced, "Prior to her tenure in the U.S. Senate, Kelly built a 25-year career in financial services and technology (...) Along with her amazing husband, Jeff, she helped build a Fortune 500 company from 100 employees to over 10,000, as Executive VP. She and Jeff also helped me secure the Big Election Win in Georgia!"