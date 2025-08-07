Published by Joaquín Núñez 7 de agosto, 2025

Donald Trump announced Stephen Miran, current chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, to serve on the Federal Reserve. While many names had been speculated to fill the vacancy until January 2026, the president settled on one of the architects of his trade agenda.

If confirmed by the Senate, Miran will serve out the remainder of the term of current Fed governor Adriana Kugler until Jan. 31 next year. When the term expires, the president will be able to appoint a replacement for the next 14 years.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that I have chosen Dr. Stephen Miran, current chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, to serve in the just vacated seat on the Federal Reserve Board until January 31, 2026. In the meantime, we will continue to search for a permanent replacement. Stephen has a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University, and served with distinction in my First Administration," the chairman said.

"He has been with me from the beginning of my Second Term, and his expertise in the World of Economics is unparalleled — He will do an outstanding job. Congratulations Stephen!" he added.

As for Miran's experience, he has a PhD in economics from Harvard University and was an adviser to former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. He is also one of the president's chief trade policy architects. In late 2024, he wrote an article titled "A User's Guide to Restructuring the Global Trading System," explaining how the United States could innovatively use tariffs.