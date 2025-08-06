Diddy Combs seeks presidential pardon from Trump

Published by Santiago Ospital 6 de agosto, 2025

Sean Diddy Combs’ legal team said it has been in discussions with the government regarding a possible presidential pardon for the rapper, who was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution.

"We've reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon," attorney Nicole Westmoreland told CNN. When asked about Trump’s recent statements suggesting a pardon was unlikely, Westmoreland said that Diddy "remains hopeful."

On that occasion, the Republican leader said that Combs was "essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent." Although convicted on two charges, he was acquitted of more serious ones like racketeering and sex trafficking. "I was very friendly, I got along with him great," Trump told Newsmax. "But when I ran for office he was very hostile. I don't know… It makes it more difficult to do."

If there are no changes, the producer's sentence will be announced in October. Each of the charges he was convicted of carries a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Until then, Combs will remain in custody. His legal team sought probation in a last attempt, presenting the unexpected cooperation of a former complainant who ultimately did not participate in the trial.