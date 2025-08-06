Voz media US Voz.us
Diddy Combs seeks presidential pardon from Trump

The president indicated it was unlikely he would grant the rapper a pardon. However, Combs’ lawyer said he "remains hopeful" and confirmed they have been in contact with the administration.

Trump and Combs during a premier in 2011.

Santiago Ospital
Santiago Ospital

Sean Diddy Combs’ legal team said it has been in discussions with the government regarding a possible presidential pardon for the rapper, who was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution.

"We've reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon," attorney Nicole Westmoreland told CNN. When asked about Trump’s recent statements suggesting a pardon was unlikely, Westmoreland said that Diddy "remains hopeful."

On that occasion, the Republican leader said that Combs was "essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent." Although convicted on two charges, he was acquitted of more serious ones like racketeering and sex trafficking. "I was very friendly, I got along with him great," Trump told Newsmax. "But when I ran for office he was very hostile. I don't know… It makes it more difficult to do."

If there are no changes, the producer's sentence will be announced in October. Each of the charges he was convicted of carries a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison. Until then, Combs will remain in custody. His legal team sought probation in a last attempt, presenting the unexpected cooperation of a former complainant who ultimately did not participate in the trial.

Diddy's upcoming court dates and legal battles

With the criminal trial over, Combs still faces a dozen civil lawsuits. Both men and women accuse him of sexual assault, rape, drug use, and physical violence, some alleging these incidents happened when they were minors.

The defense is also preparing to file an appeal “as soon as possible” after sentencing, Westmoreland told CNN, potentially adding another legal battle to the mix.
