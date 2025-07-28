Federal judge blocks Trump's order to withhold Medicaid funds from Planned Parenthood affiliates

Published by Agustina Blanco 28 de julio, 2025

On Monday, District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston issued a ruling that temporarily prevents the Trump administration from cutting funding for Medicaid to all Planned Parenthood affiliates under the new tax cut and health care law pushed by the Republican Party.

This new ruling expands on a previous decision from last week, when Talwani ordered to restore Medicaid funding for only 10 of the organization's affiliates.

In his order, Talwani highlighted the public health risks if Planned Parenthood services are disrupted: “Patients are likely to suffer adverse health consequences where care is disrupted or unavailable. Restricting Members’ ability to provide healthcare services threatens an increase in unintended pregnancies and attendant complications because of reduced access to effective contraceptives, and an increase in undiagnosed and untreated STIs.”

The lawsuit was filed by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, which advocates for abortion rights but does not provide direct medical care, on behalf of its 47 regional affiliates, along with Utah and Massachusetts.

The litigation challenges a provision of the new law that prohibits, for one year, state Medicaid payments to nonprofit health care organizations that also perform abortions and received more than $800,000 in federal funds in 2023.

Talwani's initial ruling, issued last week, was limited in scope, applying only to affiliates in states where abortion is illegal and to those that did not exceed the $800,000 revenue threshold. However, Monday's order expands this injunction, allowing all Planned Parenthood affiliates to apply for Medicaid reimbursements and maintain their current ability to care for patients. “A preliminary injunction maintains Planned Parenthood Members’ ability to seek Medicaid reimbursements — and maintain their status quo level of service to patients,” Talwani said.

The Trump Administration's response



For its part, the Trump Administration, through Andrew Nixon, spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, expressed its disagreement with the decision: "We strongly disagree with the court’s decision. States should not be forced to fund organizations that have chosen political advocacy over patient care. This ruling undermines state flexibility and disregards longstanding concerns about accountability,” according to notes from The Hill.

Planned Parenthood celebrates court decision



Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, celebrated the ruling: "As this case continues, patients across the country can still go to their trusted Planned Parenthood provider for care using Medicaid. We will keep fighting this cruel law so that everyone can get birth control, STI testing and treatment, cancer screenings, and other critical health care, no matter their insurance," states an official company statement.