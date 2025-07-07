Planned Parenthood officially sues Trump administration over ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ funding cuts

Published by Joaquín Núñez 7 de julio, 2025

Planned Parenthood has sued the Trump Administration. The organization is suing for the cutting of federal funds passed as part of the Medicaid reform of the 'One Big, Beautiful Bill'. According to the lawsuit, already filed in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, the Republican legislation unconstitutionally eliminates the ability of patients to use Medicaid as health insurance.

In addition, they allege that the law seeks to virtually prevent their nearly 600 health centers from receiving Medicaid reimbursements.

"Thus, this statute must be doing something more — and it is. The Defund Provision is a naked attempt to leverage the government’s spending power to attack and penalize Planned Parenthood and impermissibly single it out for unfavorable treatment," they added in the lawsuit, which seeks a court order to stop this provision of Trump's big law.

As noted from The Hill, the law will "primarily affect Planned Parenthood clinics in blue states with large numbers of Medicaid beneficiaries where abortion is still legal." Indeed, 90% of the 200 clinics are based in states with looser abortion laws.

"This case is about making sure that patients who use Medicaid as their insurance to get birth control, cancer screenings, and STI testing and treatment can continue to do so at their local Planned Parenthood health center, and we will make that clear in court," Planned Parenthood Federation of America executive director Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement.