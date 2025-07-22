Epstein case: Justice Department seeks interview with Ghislaine Maxwell

Published by Diane Hernández 22 de julio, 2025

The Department of Justice wants to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, an accomplice of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, officials said Tuesday, as the Trump administration struggles to calm the furor over its handling of the explosive case.

The former British socialite is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of child sex trafficking on behalf of Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.

"President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence," said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in a statement on X.

Blanche disclosed that an FBI review of the evidence against Epstein found nothing "that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

But if Ghislaine Maxwell "has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say," read Blanche’s message. He added that he was in contact with Maxwell's attorneys and expects to meet with her in the next few days.

David Oscar Markus, Maxwell's attorney, confirmed on X that he was in talks with the government and said that "Ghislaine will always testify truthfully."

"We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case," Markus assured.

Epstein case lawsuits

The Trump administration's handling of the Epstein case has stirred controversy among the Make America Great Again (MAGA) base, with some supporters even calling for the full release of the so-called Epstein files.

Recently, the president sued media mogul Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal after it published a story about Trump's longtime friendship with Epstein, a wealthy financier with connections to powerful figures.

Epstein was found dead by hanging in his jail cell while awaiting trial, accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls in his New York and Florida homes, in what the New York medical examiner called a suicide.