'Very productive': Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney on meeting with Todd Blanche

Published by Agustina Blanco 24 de julio, 2025

On Thursday, Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted for her role in the sex crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, held a six-hour meeting with Assistant U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche at the U.S. attorney's office in Tallahassee, Florida.

The meeting, described as "very productive" by Maxwell's attorney, David Oscar Markus, marks the first time the Department of Justice (DOJ) has interviewed Maxwell since his 2021 conviction, according to notes from Fox News.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of mounting pressure on the Trump administration to release more information about the Epstein case. Blanche, who previously announced her intention to meet with Maxwell to explore any information about possible accomplices in Epstein's crimes, stated a few days ago via a statement on X: “If Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say.”

Statement from @DAGToddBlanche:



This Department of Justice does not shy away from uncomfortable truths, nor from the responsibility to pursue justice wherever the facts may lead. The joint statement by @TheJusticeDept and @FBI of July 6 remains as accurate today as it was when… pic.twitter.com/uosIvk1818 — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) July 22, 2025

According to Markus, his client "answered all the questions truthfully, honestly and to the best of her ability” without refusing to answer any of the numerous questions posed during the lengthy session.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence at the Federal Detention Center in Tallahassee on five federal charges, including sex trafficking of minors, has been considered a central figure in Epstein's criminal scheme. However, during her trial in 2021, she did not testify in her defense or provide information to federal prosecutors prior to trial.

Her brother, Ian Maxwell, confirmed to Fox News that she is compiling new evidence related to alleged government misconduct during his trial, which could have significantly impacted its outcome. This evidence, according to Ian Maxwell, will be presented in court, although the context in which it will be presented was not specified.

Demands for transparency

The meeting with Blanche comes at a time of strong demands for transparency in the Epstein case. The DOJ has faced criticism from both Trump supporters and Democratic lawmakers over its handling of Epstein-related files.

Concurrently, the House Oversight Committee voted Wednesday to issue a subpoena compelling Maxwell to testify at a deposition on Aug. 11, noting the "inmense public interest and scrutiny" over the Epstein and Maxwell cases.

In that vein, House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed reservations about the legitimacy of Maxwell's testimony, noting her conviction for “terrible, unspeakable, conspiratorial acts. Acts against innocent young people.”

Maxwell is preparing to testify before Congress on Aug. 11.