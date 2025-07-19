WSJ challenges Trump lawsuit, says it's confident in the “rigor and accuracy” of its reporting

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de julio, 2025

Donald Trump sued The Wall Street Journal for defamation. The filing came after the WSJ published a story claiming the president had sent a birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein on the occasion of his 50th birthday. It allegedly included a sketch of a naked woman. The Republican filed the 18-page brief Friday, alleging that the aforementioned media outlet caused him "overwhelming financial and reputational damage." The company remarked that it will defend itself "energetically", since it trusts in the "rigor and accuracy" of its reports.

According to the article, the letter signed by Trump dates back to 2003 and features several lines "framed by the silhouette of a nude woman." In addition, the letter would conclude with the phrase: "Happy birthday, and may every day be another wonderful secret."

Trump adamantly denied writing the letter and initially threatened to sue the media outlet. He made good on the promise just a day later and included the Wall Street Journal, its parent company News Corp, and the journalists involved, Khadeeja Safdar and Joe Palazzolo. Rupert Murdoch, head of News Corp and former chairman of Fox News, is also involved.

"We have just filed a POWERHOUSE lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS 'article' in the useless 'rag' that is The Wall Street Journal. This historic legal action is being brought against the so-called authors of this defamation, the now fully disgraced WSJ, as well as its corporate owners and affiliates, with Rupert Murdoch and Robert Thomson (whatever his role is!) at the top of the list," the president announced on his Truth Social account.

"This lawsuit is filed not only on behalf of your favorite president, ME, but also in order to continue standing up for ALL Americans who will no longer tolerate the abusive wrongdoings of the Fake News Media. I hope Rupert and his “friends” are looking forward to the many hours of depositions and testimonies they will have to provide in this case. Thank you for your attention to this matter. We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he added.

The president's legal team filed the brief in federal court in the Miami division of the Southern District of Florida.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sharply criticized the cited media outlet for the controversial story. "The WSJ refused to show us the letter and conceded they don't even have it in their possession when we asked them to verify the alleged document they're basing their ENTIRE fake story on. When has President Trump ever spoken like the conversation alleged in the fake WSJ story?" he said on his X account.