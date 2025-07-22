Trump lashes out at Biden after an illegal immigrant's brutal attack on a CBP agent in New York City

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 22 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump took aim at former President Joe Biden and Democrats after a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent was brutally attacked by an illegal immigrant in New York while off duty.

"Last night, in New York City, an incredible CBP Officer was shot in the face by an Illegal Alien Monster freed into the Country under Joe Biden," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday. "He was apprehended at the Border in April 2023 but, instead of being deported, was RELEASED."

According to a report by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, the illegal immigrant, who has an extensive criminal history, shot a CBP agent in the face Saturday night in an attempted assault. A video posted by the reporter shows the suspect and another partner in crime attempting to rob the agent, who drew his weapon and managed to defend himself. Although the officer, who has not been identified, and the suspect himself were shot multiple times, both are expected to recover from their wounds.

BREAKING: @FoxNews obtains video showing the shooting of an off duty CBP officer during an attempted robbery in NYC last night in which one of the suspects is a previously deported Dominican illegal alien with a kidnapping warrant out of Massachusetts and prior felony arrests.… pic.twitter.com/NNJ70Fe8EN — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 20, 2025

The suspect was later identified by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as Miguel Francisco Mora Núñez, a 21-year-old Dominican national. The DHS confirmed that the immigrant was arrested by Border Patrol near San Luis, Arizona, in April 2023, but was eventually released on U.S. soil by the Biden administration.

According to DHS, Mora Núñez also has an active warrant for his arrest for alleged kidnapping in the state of Massachusetts, in addition to various felony priors.

Trump also took aim at Democrats in the wake of the attack, which has generated a wave of outrage.

"The Democrats have flooded our Nation with Criminal Invaders, and now, they must all be thrown out or, in some cases, immediately prosecuted in that we cannot take a chance that they are able to come back (...) That’s how evil and dangerous they are!"

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed Sunday that Mora Nuñez had an outstanding warrant in the Bronx, as well as being linked to a December robbery and a January stabbing.

"He has inflicted violence in our city and once he is charged for last night's crimes, we will be able to add attempted murder to his rap sheet," Adams said.

DHS has already filed an immigration detainer against him, and he is expected to be charged with new charges, including attempted murder.