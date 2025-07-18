California: 11 illegal immigrants detained, one with 67 criminal records, in Sacramento raid

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de julio, 2025

Border Patrol agents arrested 11 illegal immigrants during an operation in Sacramento, California. One of the individuals taken into custody has an extensive criminal history, with 67 prior offenses.

The raid took place in a Home Depot parking lot, where agents were forced to pursue several suspects on foot and deploy various resources, including tear gas.

Gregory Bovino, Border Patrol chief for the El Centro sector, led the operation. In a statement following the raid, he emphasized that the agency's mission is to "intercept illegal activities and defend our nation."

"There is no such thing as a sanctuary city, there is no such thing as a sanctuary state. Operations are underway in the Sacramento area to interdict illegal activities and safeguard our nation through this Title 8 mission. We appreciate your continued support as we work to secure the homeland at our borders and beyond," Agent Bovino said.

"We're here and we're not going anywhere," he added.

One of the detainees has 67 criminal records

The detainee with the extensive criminal record is Javier Dimas-Alcantara, a native of Mexico. He has 67 prior offenses and was arrested on all of them.

Among the crimes committed by Dimas-Alcantara are burglary, breaking and entering, illegal possession of firearms and narcotics trafficking—specifically involving fentanyl. He was also arrested for illegal entry into the country.