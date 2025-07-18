Eric Adams exclusive interview with VOZ: 'I haven't left the Democratic party, the party has left many working class people'

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de julio, 2025

Eric Adams is clear: socialism/communism is a failed form of government. The New York mayor spoke exclusively with VOZ and said he knows firsthand the ills the ideology has left in countries like Cuba and Venezuela.

“When you look at some of the beliefs, particularly among young people, there’s almost a romanticization of socialism—they have an idealized view, but it’s a failure. I’ve been to socialist countries. I’ve been to Venezuela. I’ve been to Cuba. I’ve been to communist countries like China, and I saw the impact of communism and socialism,” Adams said.

The mayor stressed that the focus of his campaign for re-election as an independent should be on ensuring that the working class feels they can raise their families, their children, in New York.

He further argued that he is the best option to defeat socialist Zohran Mamdani in the elections because, in his opinion, he has the team and the experience to emerge victorious in the electoral contest.

"I have a good record"

Adams recalled that in 2021 he overcame a 13-point deficit against Andrew Yang. He also criticized former governor and mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo, whom he called a "double-digit loser."

"I have a good record. I'm running on the other candidates one don't have a record. The other is running from their record, and I'm the only candidate with a record", Adams said.

"And I just want to communicate with New Yorkers in a plain, simple way. Uh, they must be safe. They must feel as though the city is providing them the services that they deserve and their tax dollars are paying for. And that's what I want to do as the mayor", he added.

In addition, Adams noted that Mamdani is willing to say whatever it takes to get elected mayor. He specified that many of his promisescannot be kept because they would not be part of his duties. .

"He has even promising that he would, have free buses by raising the income tax on 1% of high income earners. Mayors don't have the authority to raise income taxes. Assemblymen have that authority. He's an assemblyman. If he couldn't accomplish it when he was the assemblyman, why does he think he's going to do it when he's the mayor when we don't have that, that power?", argued Adams.

"I am a Democrat."

When questioned about his differences with the Democratic Party, Eric Adams is emphatic: "I am still a Democrat". The candidate explained that the rules allow him to run in the electoral contest as an independent.

"The rules allow me to stay in the party, but run on an independent line. That's what the rules allow. But even with that in mind, I say over and over again: I haven't left the Democratic party", Adams said.

The mayor also acknowledged that his differences with the party go beyond issues such as immigration. In addition, he criticized - without hesitation - the position that the Democrats had with his court case and pointed out that it was an "level of lawfare" .

"I believe it was a level of lawfare. It was, it was really unfortunate what happened in 15 months having to go through this. No American should go through this, but not only did I believe that, and I think it's often overlooked. President Biden stated that his Justice Department was politicized and that's why he pardoned his son. President Trump stated that the Justice Department was politicized and went after him," the mayor explained.

The case against Adams Between 2023 and 2025, the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, was investigated and indicted for alleged corruption, bribery and illegal campaign financing, linked to favors received from Turkish officials. The process lasted 15 months, during which he faced federal charges that he always denied. In February 2025, the Justice Department ordered the charges dropped. Finally, in April 2025, a judge dismissed the case with prejudice, closing it for good.

The blue party 'has left many working class people'

Although he remains in the party, Adams is critical of the position the Democrats have taken in recent years. And he casts no doubt: "I haven't left the Democratic party, the party has left many working class people, because of not being able to stand... for things that I believe are important to working class people, working class people are concerned about public safety. That's a real issue that you hear over and over again, either one or two in the poll," he said.

In that sense, he stressed that the working class is also concerned about the crisis of not being able to make ends meet. A sensitive issue for the mayor because, he said, he knows what it is like to live in poverty. "I grew up as a child in poverty and the working class people have real issues that I have wrapped my campaign and my administration around."

"We going to continue to lift up our undocumented brothers and sisters"

For Adams, Hispanics remain an important part of his agenda. He assured that one of the priority issues for Latinos is the security of the city. For this reason, he insisted that he has taken measures to reduce insecurity.

He also defended his measures regarding immigration. However, he commented that many Hispanics who made their legal process to live in the city criticized his aids for the undocumented.

"We had to really explain to how we were very fair and how we made sure that all of those migrants and asylum seekers. We're going to be receiving the, the dignity that they deserve and how are we going to continue to lift up our undocumented brothers and sisters who were here for a long period of time," the New York mayor said.