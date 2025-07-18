Senate Republicans block Democrats' new attempt to release Epstein files, calling it 'political theater'
Mullin explained that the sudden interest on the part of Democrats in releasing all Epstein-related documents was hypocritical. "If they are serious about it, what happened the last four years?" the Republican senator asked.
Oklahoma Senator and deputy Senate Republican Caucus leader Markwayne Mullin on Thursday blocked a request by Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) to demand that the Donald Trump administration publish all records related to financial mogul and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. After quickly blocking Gallego's request, Mullin dismissed it as "nothing but political theater," adding that it became very obvious that Democrats are just using this as a "political football."
Likewise, Mullin explained that the sudden interest on the part of the Democrats in the release of all Epstein-related documents was hypocritical. "If they are serious about it, what happened the last four years?" The Republican senator asked, referring to former President Joe Biden's term in office, a period during which Democrats controlled the Justice Department and showed little willingness to disclose anything related to the Epstein case.
I’m all for transparency w/ Epstein files.— Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) July 17, 2025
What I’m NOT interested in is a gotcha game from @SenateDems pretending to “care” after 4 years of lies & cover-ups.
Those with legit questions, fine. But let’s call THIS for what it is— pure theater from a party that hates Trump. https://t.co/OGxlLBI00s pic.twitter.com/WVg0HZlE2k
Similarly, the deputy leader of the Republican caucus in the Senate accused the Democrats of playing a "gotcha game" and assured that the party is "pretending to care" about the case for simple political calculation. A few minutes later, Mullin wrote on his X account, "I'm all for transparency w/ Epstein files. Those with legit questions, fine. But let's call THIS for what it is— pure theater from a party that hates Trump."
Gallego's words
Upon making the request, Gallego rose on the Senate floor to ask his colleagues to reveal "the truth" to all Americans. "If there is any evidence of a cover-up in the Epstein case, the public has a right to know. If there is a list, the public deserves to see it and Americans deserve to see the truth even if it’s not what Donald Trump and his elite friends want," declared the Democratic leader, who asked the Senate to proceed as soon as possible to pass a resolution demanding the release of files related to the sex offender, among which would include an alleged list of clients, the existence of which was denied by the Justice Department.
"I’m calling on my fellow senators to join me in demanding the Department of Justice release Epstein files to restore the public trust, affirm institutional accountability and to prevent the politicization of justice," Gallego added.
Third deadlock in a week
As in the case that transpired Thursday, Republicans dismissed the vote as simply a vulgar political stunt by Democrats, whom representatives like Tim Burchett pointed to as not feeling any kind of real interest in "protecting children," but rather in materializing their political calculus against Trump.
Shortly after losing that vote last Tuesday, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer dodged several questions about why Democrats never insisted on the release of records related to the Epstein case when they controlled the Senate and White House from 2021 to 2025. "The bottom line is they should release the files now," the progressive leader commented.