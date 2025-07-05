Trump establishes "Make America Beautiful Again" commission to "prioritize conserving our national parks" and boost outdoor activities

Published by Agustina Blanco 4 de julio, 2025

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed a new executive order establishing the Make America Beautiful Again (MABA) Commission aimed at conserving America's national parks, forests, waterways, and public lands while promoting economic growth and access to outdoor recreation.

The initiative, led by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, seeks to reverse years of mismanagement and bureaucratic restrictions that, according to the order, have deprived hunters, anglers, hikers, and other nature lovers of access to public resources.

The intent of the new order is to “promote responsible stewardship of natural resources while driving economic growth.”

The executive order stresses that America's natural landscapes are a national treasure that has inspired generations and fostered a spirit of exploration. However, it highlights problems such as deferred maintenance of more than $23 billion at the National Park Service and $10.8 billion at the Forest Service, which have left roads, trails, and historic monuments in disrepair. In addition, it criticizes land use restrictions that, according to the document, have deprived citizens of access to public lands that belong to them.

The MABA Commission, composed of senior officials such as the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Agriculture, the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, among others, will be tasked with advising the President on policies to enhance responsible conservation, expand access to clean water, restore aquatic ecosystems, and promote recreational activities such as hunting, fishing, hiking, biking, and wildlife viewing.

Along those lines, the order states, “promoting a wide range of outdoor recreation opportunities like hunting, fishing, hiking, biking, skiing, climbing, boating, off-roading, and wildlife viewing."

The order also emphasizes the importance of encouraging voluntary conservation efforts and reducing the bureaucracy that hinders effective environmental management.

Outdoor recreation



The document highlights the economic impact of outdoor recreation, which in 2023 generated $1.2 trillion in economic output and supported 5 million jobs, according to official data.

Along those lines, the Trump Administration notes that responsible conservation can go hand-in-hand with economic growth, citing the legacy of the Great American Outdoors Act of 2020 as an example of success.