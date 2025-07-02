House members scramble to get back to DC in time for 'Big Beautiful bill' vote after flight issues

Published by Just The News 2 de julio, 2025

Several lawmakers are scrambling to get back to Washington, D.C., by Wednesday morning in order to vote on President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," after it passed out of the Senate with revisions.

The House of Representatives initially passed the legislation last month, but the Senate's changes will need to be approved by the lower chamber before it can go to the president's desk at the White House by July 4.

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that his chamber will vote on the megabill on Wednesday morning, but some lawmakers are stuck driving back to the Capitol after weather issues forced the Ronald Reagan National Airport to cancel or delay more than 200 flights into the city on Tuesday.

Republican South Carolina Reps. Nancy Mace and Russell Fry have both posted online that they are driving through the night to get back in time to vote on the bill, which will take Mace nearly eight hours.

Democratic Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi told viewers at a virtual town hall that he was making a 14-hour drive back to the city for the vote. Every vote matters on both sides given the chamber's small Republican majority.

“We got some gas money, we got some snacks, and away we go,” Krishnamoorthi said in the town hall, per Politico. “My GPS says I’m going to be there just in time.”

Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan is also trying to get back for the vote after his initial flight from Wisconsin was canceled. The congressman said he will be driving down to Chicago overnight in order to fly into Washington on Wednesday morning, NBC News reported.

Johnson admitted that he was not sure he would have full attendance for Wednesday's vote, stating that he was keeping an eye on the weather.

“We’re monitoring the weather closely,” Johnson told reporters. "There’s a lot of delays right now. I’ve got to play the cards that are dealt to me, and we’re working through that, talking to all members and all caucuses and everybody else."