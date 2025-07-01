Vote-a-rama showcases GOP senators' internal divisions with Trump's megabill ahead of final vote

Published by Israel Duro 1 de julio, 2025

The evolving vote on Donald Trump's “Big, Beautiful Bill“ is bringing internal divisions among GOP senators to the surface, forcing Senate leaders to juggle to try to reach minimum agreements between opposing visions of the same measure. Cuts to Medicaid, artificial intelligence and even defunding Planned Parenthood have been the main sticking points so far during the marathon debate over the GOP initiative.

Again Medicaid has generated division among conservative senators, with Majority Leader John Thune trying to reconcile the requirements of those demanding additional cuts with those like Jim Justice, warning that such a move would turn "a boomerang" against Republicans.

The negotiations were taking place during the vote, and so a group of senators led by Rick Scott went to Thune's office to seek to roll back the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. Alongside the Florida lawmaker was Majority Whip John Barrasso, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, as well as Sens. Ron Johnson and Mike Lee.

Masha Blackburn's “betrayal” of Ted Cruz with AI

A.I. management also caused friction. Senator Masha Blackburn announced that she was breaking the agreement reached with Ted Cruz to move forward an amendment that would prohibit states from regulating A.I. for five years. However, a temporary waiver would be made to allow states to legislate to ensure child online safety and rights of publicity while were included in the megabill.

However, Blackburn announced late in the afternoon that she was breaking her agreement with Cruz:

"While I appreciate Chairman Cruz’s efforts to find acceptable language that allows states to protect their citizens from the abuses of AI, the current language is not acceptable to those who need these protections the most. This provision could allow Big Tech to continue to exploit kids, creators, and conservatives. Until Congress passes federally preemptive legislation like the Kids Online Safety Act and an online privacy framework, we can’t block states from making laws that protect their citizens," she said.

Collins and Murkowski voted with Democrats to try to save Planned Parenthood



In addition, Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski took a stand with Democrats to try to prevent the defunding of Planned Parenthood included in the bill. Both supported the proposal of the Democratic Party's top lawmaker on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Patty Murray, who sought to have the initiative to prevent the abortion giant from receiving funds from Medicaid withdrawn.

On the other hand, 18 Republican senators, including the party's former leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, voted in favor of an amendment by Senator Collins to raise taxes on the very wealthy to alleviate the harsh cuts hospitals are facing. Collins' proposal calls for waiving a budget order item to establish a new 39.6% tax bracket for individuals earning annual incomes in excess of $25 million or married couples whose earnings in a year exceed $50 million.

The money raised would be used to double the size of the GOP megabill's rural hospital relief fund from $25 billion to $50 billion.

Chuck Schumer called to order for violating Senate decorum rule

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had to be called to order after lashing out harshly at conservatives for backing a rule that would "devastate" their states. He further accused them of cowardice for not having the "courage to tell the truth" about how truly harmful the bill will be to their constituents. "Our colleagues on the Republican side lack the courage of their convictions to do the right thing for the American people. It’s outrageous," he said, visibly angry.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, who was presiding over the session, admonished Schumer by reminding him of Rule 19, which states that a senator shall not impute to another senator any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a senator. The rule also directs senators not to speak in a manner offensive to a U.S. state.