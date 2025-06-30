Chief Justice warns of dangerous rhetoric from politicians against judges

Published by Israel Duro 30 de junio, 2025

The chief justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, called for restraint from the political leaders of the two major parties in the face of the attacks they have been launching on judicial decisions that go against their interests.

Roberts denounced that "it becomes wrapped up in the political dispute that a judge who’s doing his or her job is part of the problem and the danger, of course, is somebody might pick up on that. And we have had, of course, serious threats of violence and murder of judges just simply for doing their work. So, I think the political people on both sides of the aisle need to keep that in mind"

Repeated attacks from both major parties

With these words, Roberts was referring to the frequent outbursts of Donald Trump after each judicial setback to his initiatives, as well as prominent Republican leaders who have even called for the impeachment of judges accusing them of playing politics with their rulings.

However, he was also referring to prominent Democratic leaders, such as Chuck Schumer, with his frequent criticism of judicial rulings and his calls to rein in Administration policies with the help of judges appointed by Blue Party presidents.