Musk attacks the latest version of Trump's megaley: "It will cause immense strategic harm to our country!"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 28 de junio, 2025

Elon Musk again attacked Donald Trump's mega bill, the "One Big, Beautiful Bill". After nearly three weeks of silence on the legislation, the tycoon publicly trashed the new version of the text. John Thune (R-SD), Republican majority leader in the Senate, hopes to pass such a version sooner rather than later.

Musk, who distanced himself from the Trump administration in early June, had already taken aim at the House-passed version, calling it a "disgusting abomination". Mike Johnson, speaker of the House, then responded to him by claiming he was "terribly wrong" about the legislation.

With a new version announced by Thune, the owner of X took the opportunity to criticize it on his social network: "The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country. Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future."

The tycoon's publication did not take long to go viral, reaching millions of reproductions within minutes.

As for the text of Trump's mega bill, it received last-minute modifications to bring its provisions into compliance with the Byrd Rule, a filter used to ensure that members of Congress do not over-include things in the Budget Reconciliation. Under the rule, so named by Senator Robert Byrd (D-WV), a Budget Reconciliation bill can only contain provisions that increase or decrease Federal Government spending, increase or decrease Federal Government revenue, and change the public debt limit.

After battling several internal and regulatory setbacks, Republican Majority Leader Thune unveiled a modified version on Friday night so that it could be introduced on Saturday afternoon for debate. The 940-page text received modifications in the following areas: sale of public lands, rural hospitals, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), solar and wind energy projects, state and local taxes (SALT), education, federal pensions and whaling in Alaska, among other things.

The new Senate version was discussed between Thune, Johnson and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Johnson repeatedly warned that Senate Republicans should not make too many changes to the House version, since the majority there is so narrow that any excessive modification could leave the text without the votes needed to advance to the president's desk.

The Senate is expected to vote to enter the legislation for debate on Saturday afternoon.