Published by Santiago Ospital 3 de junio, 2025

Just days after leaving his post as special adviser to the administration, Elon Musk slammed the Big, Beautiful budget bill from President Donald Trump.

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," the mogul wrote on his social network, after saying he was sorry, "but I just can’t stand it anymore." "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

Musk ended his stint as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), charged with cutting superfluous state spending, at a ceremony last Friday in the Oval Office. Trump thanked him for his work, adding that the tycoon would not completely abandon his team but would be "coming and going."

The South African businessman had previously shown his dissatisfaction with the budget bill, although never with such harsh words as this Tuesday. Over the weekend he assured during an interview that there were "things" he didn't "entirely agree with," but that he didn't want to "speak up against the administration." Until now, it seems.

"The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill, it doesn't change his opinion," reacted White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. "This is one big, beautiful bill, and he's sticking to it."