Trump will decide ‘in two weeks’ whether the US will enter the Israel-Iran conflict

Published by Alejandro Baños 19 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump affirmed that he will decide "in the next two weeks" whether to directly involve the country in the Israel-Iran conflict.

Through a statement read by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during his routine appearance Thursday, Trump said his decision to interfere will depend on how the conflict progresses.

"Based on the fact that there is a substantial possibility of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision on whether to go or not to go in the next two weeks," the president wrote.

"As for correspondence between the United States and the Iranians, I can confirm that communication has continued," Leavitt added.

Iran has the capability to make a nuclear weapon in "fifteen days"

Regardless of the possible U.S. entry into the conflict, the White House press secretary asserted that it has the capability to make nuclear weaponry in "fifteen days" if the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, were to give the order to do so.

"Iran has everything it needs to get a nuclear weapon. All they need is a decision from the supreme leader to do it, and it would take a couple of weeks to complete the production of that weapon," he said.