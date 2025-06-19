Trump claimed Tucker Carlson called him to apologize for his criticism of Iran

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de junio, 2025

US President Donald Trump revealed Wednesday that journalist Tucker Carlson called him to apologize for saying things "that were a little bit too strong," just days after harshly criticizing Trump's position on the armed conflict between Iran and Israel. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, the Republican leader addressed the debate that has been generated among some sectors of the right on the current situation in the Middle East, and mentioned, without revealing further details, the call he would have had recently with the Fox News expert journalist. "Tucker’s a nice guy. He called and apologized the other day because he thought he said things that were a little bit too strong," Trump commented.

Trump's comments came less than 24 hours after Carlson published a controversial interview with Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, in which they touched on foreign policy issues and sparked a heated discussion over the armed conflict between Tehran and Jerusalem. On that situation, the president commented that "Ted Cruz is a nice guy. He’s been with me for a long time." Similarly, Trump said that "no one thinks it's OK" for the Iranian regime to obtain a nuclear weapon, considering the very serious implications this would have for the Middle East.

"My supporters are for me."

Asked about the implications that a U.S. involvement in the armed conflict could have, and the divisions that a war could generate within the Republican Party and the MAGA movement, Trump commented that the main goal was to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. "I don’t want a fight, either. I’m not looking for a fight. But if it’s a choice between fighting and them having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do. And maybe we won’t have to fight. Don’t forget, we haven’t been fighting. We add a certain amount of genius to everything, but we haven’t been fighting," the president commented.

Similarly, Trump expressed his disagreement with the idea that Israel's bombing of Iran was generating a division among his base, by assuring that it continued to be loyal not only to his figure but also to the political movement he represents. "No, my supporters are for me. My supporters are for America First and Make America Great Again. My supporters don’t want to see Iran have a nuclear weapon," the Republican leader stressed.