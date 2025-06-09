Musk shares message of support for Trump amid anti-ICE protests in California

Published by Diane Hernández 9 de junio, 2025

Elon Musk reportedly sent a message of endorsement to President Donald Trump amid his fight with California leaders over immigration protests in Los Angeles on Sunday. This came just days after the tech billionaire clashed with the leader on social media, with both making accusations of each other.

In a post on his social media platform X, Musk shared a screenshot of a post on Truth Social by Trump, who criticized California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for their handling of protests against recent federal immigration raids.

Although the Tesla owner did not include any personal comments in the post, the fact that Trump shared it again was a subtle sign of support for the president after the public confrontation, which many analysts considered to be " an irreconcilable rift."

Other "truce" statements

Musk also reshared a post by Vice President JD Vance, who wrote on X: "This moment demands decisive leadership. The president will not tolerate riots or violence." The world's richest man included two American flag emojis alongside the message.

In another post on the topic that shared an image of a protester on top of a burning car, Musk wrote: "This is not okay."

The Tesla CEO's posts in recent hours drew comparisons to those he made when he served as a special government employee in the White House, during which he used X to shore up the administration's actions and lend his support to Trump's decisions.