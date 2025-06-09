Another day of chaos in Los Angeles: Protestors set fire to vehicles and shut down freeways to protest against the Trump administration

Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de junio, 2025

Los Angeles experienced another day of chaos and violent protests. In response to the Trump administration's immigration policies, a large group of protesters blocked freeways and clashed with local and federal authorities. The Trump administration targeted Democratic authorities, especially Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass, alleging that they were too permissive with the protesters.

The demonstrations were concentrated on the 101 freeway in the city and in front of the Metropolitan Detention Center, where protestors smashed and set cars on fire and interrupted the flow of traffic. The largest blockade on the 101 freeway lasted from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., when forces of order finally managed to disperse the demonstrators.

Both Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass sought to send calm messages to the protesters, urging them not to play along with the "Trump Administration's game."

"Despite protests already being managed by LAPD Headquarters, President Trump is escalating the situation by threatening to deploy roughly 500 active-duty Marines to the streets of Los Angeles. Los Angeles: Remain peaceful. Don’t fall into the trap that extremists are hoping for," the Democratic governor said on his social media.

"We will always protect the constitutional right for Angelenos to peacefully protest. However, violence, destruction and vandalism will not be tolerated in our City and those responsible will be held fully accountable," Bass said, while remarking that the chaos was "provoked" by the Trump administration.

The vehicles torched were Waymo vehicles, estimated to cost $150,000. Waymo told NBC News they will stop providing service in the area until it is deemed "safe." Authorities issued a statement warning residents about the toxic fumes these burning cars were releasing.

Local authorities estimated that about 6,000 people participated in the protests against the White House, which deployed about 300 National Guard members to help contain the demonstrators.

The Department of Defense also confirmed that 500 Marines were prepared to deploy to the city.

Trump's response to the protests

Amid the clashes, Trump defended law enforcement on his social media, claiming that the city had to be rid of illegal immigrants.

"Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve. I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots," the president wrote on his Truth Social account.

"Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

In a separate post, the president directly attacked Newsom and Bass, insisting they should apologize to Los Angeles neighbors for the protests.