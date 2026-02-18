Zelensky says Ukrainians would not allow him to cede territory to Russia

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de febrero, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenski asserted that Ukraine will not accept a peace deal that involves unilaterally withdrawing from the Donbas and handing over that territory to Russia. In an interview with Axios, he assured that such a cession would be rejected by the citizenry in a referendum.

"Emotionally, people will never forgive this. Never (...) This is part of our country, all these citizens, the flag, the land," he affirmed.

The president's remarks coincided with the third round of direct negotiations between Kiev and Moscow in Geneva, where control of the region remains the main stumbling block.

U.S. mediation and political tensions

The president explained that mediators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner indicated to him that Russia wants to end the war, although he said he was more skeptical. He warned them that he will not agree to promote a deal that his own people consider an unacceptable concession.

Zelenski questioned why President Donald Trump has publicly called for concessions only to Ukraine. While acknowledging that it may be easier to pressure Kiev than Moscow, he asserted that a stable peace is not achieved by granting political advantage to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The critical point: territorial control

The mediators have suggested that Ukrainian forces withdraw from the areas of Donbasthat they still control and that territory become a demilitarized "free economic zone," without defining its sovereignty. Zelenski said he was willing to discuss a withdrawal only if Russia moves its troops an equivalent distance, and reiterated that he would not recognize Russian territorial claims.

Referendum as a red line

Zelenski noted that Kiev and Washington agree that any agreement must be put to a national vote. He believes that a total withdrawal from the Donbas would be rejected, while a pact freezing the current battle lines could be accepted by the population.

Russia, however, maintains its demand to control the entire region, which keeps the talks blocked.

Risks, ceasefire and elections

The Russian delegation is now headed by Vladimir Medinsky, which, according to Zelenski, could delay progress. In contrast, he claimed that military contacts in Abu Dhabi made it possible to agree on a U.S.-led mechanism to monitor an eventual ceasefire with drones.

For now, Moscow has only agreed to a one-day cessation of hostilities to allow a vote, far from the timeframe Kiev considers necessary. Zelenski did not rule out that, if a ceasefire is reached, a referendum could be called along with presidential elections.