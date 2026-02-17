Security expert Hugo Achá on Marco Rubio's speech in Munich: "His words were a watershed and are destined for history"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de febrero, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed in the newscast political analyst and security and defense expert Hugo Achá on the speech delivered by Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference, in which he presented part of the vision of the Administration of President Donald Trump on international policy in the current times.

"Rubio's words were historic, I think it's a watershed, a takeaway, of concept and definition that the West should listen to. [...] I think the secretary of state has made an accurate description of what we need to remember, what we stand for, not only what we fight against but the reason why we do what we do. [...] Mr. Rubio's words are destined for history," said Achá.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.