Newsom says National Guard deployment ordered by Trump is "unlawful"

Published by Sabrina Martin 8 de junio, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom publicly denounced as "unlawful" the mobilization of up to 2,000 National Guard members in Los Angeles County following an order issued by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

In a publication in X, Newsom assured that the deployment was executed without his consent and constitutes "a serious breach of state sovereignty." The state governor demanded through a letter sent to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth that the order be revoked and control of the troops be restored to the Californian government.

The memo signed by Trump details that the order is intended to protect federal personnel and property, an action within the legal framework when regular forces are deemed insufficient to ensure law enforcement. According to the document, the Defense Department was instructed to coordinate with governors and activate state units as needed, with no mention that the intervention in California was politically motivated.

Despite this, Newsom argued that local authorities are capable of maintaining order without federal support. According to his complaint, the White House intervention is not only unnecessary but also aggravates tensions and diverts state resources.