Newsom challenges border czar Tom Homan: ‘Arrest me, just get it over with’

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de junio, 2025

California Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to challenge President Donald Trump's administration. Recently, he dared border czar Tom Homan to arrest him for failing to crack down on violent anti-ICE agitators in his state.

"Arrest me. Just get it over with. He’s a tough guy. Why doesn’t he do that? He knows where to find me," the Democrat defiantly told NBC News.

Newson's comments came after Homan warned that immigration operations and the presence of federal personnel will continue in the city despite criticism from Democratic leaders.

Homan warned that they could arrest anyone who obstructs immigration enforcement, including Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, although he acknowledged that neither had "crossed the line."

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sharply criticized Newsom in the wake of the rampage by vandals in Los Angeles and accused him of backing criminals.

“California politicians must call off their rioting mob,” the statement declared. It added, “Federal law enforcement is working to protect and safeguard American citizens from criminal illegal aliens.”

Similar is the position of the White House, which accuses the governor of doing nothing to prevent the demonstrations. Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, criticized the Democrat's position.

"Gavin Newsom did nothing as violent riots erupted in Los Angeles for days," she said.