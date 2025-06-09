Newsom challenges border czar Tom Homan: ‘Arrest me, just get it over with’
The California governor's comments came after the border czar warned that immigration operations and the presence of federal personnel will continue in the state despite criticism from Democratic leaders.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to challenge President Donald Trump's administration. Recently, he dared border czar Tom Homan to arrest him for failing to crack down on violent anti-ICE agitators in his state.
"Arrest me. Just get it over with. He’s a tough guy. Why doesn’t he do that? He knows where to find me," the Democrat defiantly told NBC News.
Newson's comments came after Homan warned that immigration operations and the presence of federal personnel will continue in the city despite criticism from Democratic leaders.
Homan warned that they could arrest anyone who obstructs immigration enforcement, including Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, although he acknowledged that neither had "crossed the line."
Politics
Advocacy group at heart of anti-ICE protests in LA has long raised money through ActBlue
Just The News
Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sharply criticized Newsom in the wake of the rampage by vandals in Los Angeles and accused him of backing criminals.
“California politicians must call off their rioting mob,” the statement declared. It added, “Federal law enforcement is working to protect and safeguard American citizens from criminal illegal aliens.”
Similar is the position of the White House, which accuses the governor of doing nothing to prevent the demonstrations. Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, criticized the Democrat's position.
"Gavin Newsom did nothing as violent riots erupted in Los Angeles for days," she said.
The L.A. riots
There have been dozens of arrests, and the Los Angeles Police Department declared the entire downtown "An unlawful assembly," whereupon they will proceed to arrest all those who remain in the area. In addition, Democrats continue to position themselves with the protesters and attack Trump, demanding the withdrawal of the military deployment.