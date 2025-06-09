Majority of voters approve of Trump deportation program, CBS News poll finds

Published by Just The News 9 de junio, 2025

A majority of voters approve of President Trump's deportation program, a CBS News poll released on Sunday found.

Overall, 54% of voters approve of the program while 46% disapprove.

The poll results showed that 42% think the program has made America safer, while 30% said it has made the country less safe and 27% said there has been no change.

Most voters think the program, 39%, is making the economy weaker, 32% said it is making the economy stronger and 29% said that has been no change, the CBS poll showed.