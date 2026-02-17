US kills 11 suspected drug traffickers in new attacks on boats in Caribbean and Pacific

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de febrero, 2026

Three attacks in the Pacific and the Caribbean against boats of alleged drug traffickers ended with the death of eleven people. The information was confirmed Tuesday by the U.S. armed forces.

The attacks took place Monday, resulting in the deaths of "4 on the first vessel in the Eastern Pacific, 4 on the second vessel in the Eastern Pacific, and 3 on the third vessel in the Caribbean," the Southern Command reported on the social network X.

The U.S. launched its campaign against these suspected narco-boats in September, and has since killed at least 140 people in about 40 attacks.

The Web X ad includes videos of the attacks on the three boats, two of which were stationary when they were bombed, while a third was sailing at high speed.

In the videos, people can be seen moving around inside two of the boats before the attacks.