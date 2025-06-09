Illegal aliens arrested during ICE raids had serious crime records, including murder and sex assault

Published by Just The News 9 de junio, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested illegal immigrants with criminal records during the Los Angeles ICE raids that have prompted protests.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, among the illegal immigrants arrested was Cuong Chanh Phan, a 49-year-old from Vietnam with a criminal history that includes a conviction for second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Lionel Sanchez-Laguna, a 55-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, was also arrested.

"Sanchez-Laguna’s criminal history includes discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling and vehicle in Orange, CA with a sentence of 365 days in jail, battery on spouse or cohabitant in Orange, CA with a sentence of four years of probation" and "willful cruelty to child in Orange, CA with a sentence of four years of probation," according to information provided to Just the News from a DHS spokesperson.

His record also includes "driving under the influence in Orange, CA with a sentence of ten days in jail, assault with semi-automatic firearm in Orange, CA with a sentence of three years in prison, and personal use of a firearm in Orange, CA with a sentence of three years in prison."

In addition, Delfino Aguilar-Martinez, a 51-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested. His criminal record includes assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles that caused "great bodily injury." He was sentenced to one year in jail.

DHS also said that ICE also arrested Armando Ordaz, a 44-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico with a criminal record that includes "sexual battery in Los Angeles, CA with a sentence of 135 days of jail and five years of probation, receiving known or stolen property in Norwalk, CA with a sentence of 90 days in jail and three years of probation, and petty theft in Los Angeles, CA with a sentence of 365 days in jail and four years of probation."

ICE arrested Jose Cristobal Hernandez-Buitron, 43-year-old illegal immigrant from Peru who was convicted for robbery, which carried a 10-year prison sentence. Jordan Mauricio Meza-Esquibel, a 32-year-old illegal immigrant from Honduras, was also among those arrested. His criminal record includes arrests for distribution of heroin and cocaine and domestic violence.

Anti-ICE protesters defaced federal property in response to the raids and clashed with local police. President Trump dispatched about 2,000 members of the National Guard after the violence escalated.