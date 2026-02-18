Political analyst Art Estopiñán, on the negotiations between the U.S. and Cuba: "The Cuban people are already getting their freedom, thanks to Trump and Rubio"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 17 de febrero, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed on the newscast political analyst and former U.S. Congress chief of staff Art Estopiñan, with whom she talked about the current negotiations between the Administration of the President Donald Trumpwith Cuba's communist regime, amid a crisis the Caribbean country is suffering after decades of not only repression and corruption, but also failed economic measures.

"The Cuban people are eager for freedom and democracy. They have been oppressed for more than 60 years and it's their turn for freedom, thanks to President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. [...] Many more countries are going to be able to breathe more freely since Cuba has its tentacles in Colombia or Mexico. Cuba is the mint and brain of several terrorist groups in the hemisphere. [...] Hispanic voters should take note in the November elections: Who are the ones who liberated Venezuela from Maduro, the Republicans? Who will liberate Cuba from communism, the Republicans. [...] The Trump Administration, in my opinion, is collaborating with leaders inside Cuba who will be future leaders of the country," said Estopiñán.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.