LA: Newsom and Bass side with vandals, use riots to attack Trump

Democratic leaders have once again seized on an opportunity to attack Donald Trump, this time in response to recent street violence. While both Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom have condemned the unrest and called for calm, they have also expressed sympathy with the demonstrators, attributing the violence to the federal government’s immigration policies—particularly those enforced by ICE agents.

Both politicians have stated that local law enforcement under their authority will act to restore order. However, they have also made it clear that they will not cooperate with federal agents in detaining or facilitating the deportation of undocumented immigrants with criminal records who are being sought by ICE.

Bass against ICE: "We will not stand for this"

In fact, the mayor was later compelled to temper her initial, unqualified support for the demonstrators following the escalation of the riots. Initially, Mayor Bass had sharply criticized ICE, accusing the agency of employing tactics that "sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety."

The Democrat also announced that, in coordination with pro-immigrant advocacy groups, she would “closely monitor the situation,” stating firmly, “We will not stand for this.”

Bass, forced to qualify after escalating violence

Bass continued to share messages in support of the protesters, assuring the immigrant community: “To the immigrant community in Los Angeles: You belong here. You are not alone. Los Angeles is your home — and we are fighting for you.”

However, as clashes with law enforcement intensified, the mayor was forced to moderate her stance. While she continued to place blame on former President Trump, she also issued a warning to protesters, stating that acts of violence would not be tolerated: “Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but let me be clear: violence and destruction are unacceptable, and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Newsom: Trump sows chaos to "have an excuse to escalate"

Governor Gavin Newsom echoed a similar message. A prominent figure often mentioned as a potential Democratic candidate for the 2028 presidential election, Newsom accused the federal administration of provoking the unrest through what he described as “chaotic immigration raids,” claiming they were intended to “have an excuse to escalate.” He added, “That is not the way any civilized country behaves.”

In response, Newsom emphasized that California is “deploying more California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers to maintain safety on Los Angeles freeways and ensure law and order.” He made it clear, however, that these officers will not cooperate with federal immigration authorities, stating, “It is not their job to collaborate with federal authorities in the enforcement of immigration laws.”

National Guard deployment a provocation for Newsom

Subsequently, Newsom took to social media once again to accuse Donald Trump of “wanting a spectacle” with the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops. He insisted that state law enforcement agencies were fully capable of managing the situation and urged protesters not to give ICE agents any pretext for detention, stating: “Don't give them one.”

Newsom's attacks were not limited to his personal account, but he used the Golden State governor's official one to accuse Trump of seeking to provoke with the National Guard deployment: "This move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions."

Newsom calls Hegsetg "deranged" for threatening Marine deployment

The governor also accused Peter Hegseth of "deranged behavior" following the defense secretary's announcement that he would deplothe y Marines if the situation was not brought under control within a reasonable time frame.