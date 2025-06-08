Democrat Gina Ortiz elected mayor of San Antonio

Published by Israel Duro 8 de junio, 2025

Democrat Gina Ortiz won the San Antonio mayoral race with 54% of the vote. The mayor-elect sought to frame her victory as a rejection of Donald Trump’s policies, positioning herself in opposition to the former president on the national stage.

"It was my name on the ballot. But you and I both know decency was on the ballot, kindness was on the ballot, compassion was on the ballot, and San Antonio showed up and showed out. When one side offered racism, we offered compassion and focused on getting things done. I am very thankful for the opportunity to serve with everybody in mind."

A political career tied to the Democratic Party

Although Ortiz ran as an independent this time, the Air Force veteran’s political career has largely developed within the Democratic Party. She previously ran multiple times as a Democratic candidate for Congress and served as under secretary of the Air Force during Joe Biden’s administration

Texas Democrats posted about her victory on X, praising her as "a proud military veteran, she’s exactly the leader San Antonio needs. She’ll be a mayor for all San Antonians — not one bought and paid for by Greg Abbott."

Her rival, fellow independent Rolando Pablos, conceded defeat last night, thanking his team and the voters who supported him: "We tried. I want to thank everyone for their support. It's been a tough race, and I'm very happy that everyone came together for this community."