Congressman Burchett introduced bills to codify three of Trump’s executive orders

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de junio, 2025

Tim Burchett (R-TN) introduced three bills to codify some of Donald Trump's executive orders. The Tennessee congressman, who sounds like a possible candidate for governor in 2026, seeks to make it harder for Trump's actions to be reversed in the near future. In this case, the initiatives have to do with domestic drug production, biological research and ceasing funding for the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS)and the National Public Radio (NPR).

The next president, whoever he or she may be, can override all or part of the executive actions signed by their predecessor. In contrast, they cannot nullify laws passed by Congress by executive action. To change a law, another law must be passed that modifies it or directly replaces the previous one.

In this context, Burchett presented different legislation to pass the following executive orders into law: 14290, 14292 and 14293.

The first concerns the end of federal subsidies for NPR and PBS, which the White House considers "biased media."

The second and third have to do with healthcare. Signed by President Trump in early May, they ended "dangerous research" into gain-of-function in "countries of concern" and facilitated domestic prescription drug manufacturing.

Specifically, 14293 "directs the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reduce the time it takes to approve domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing plants by eliminating duplicative and unnecessary requirements, streamlining reviews, and working with domestic manufacturers to provide early support before facilities come online."

"Congress took the first step in implementing President Trump’s agenda in May when we passed the One Big Beautiful Bill. Now, it is time for us to codify the President’s Executive Orders into law," Burchett said of his legislation in a statement released by his office.

"My legislation will make Trump’s Executive Orders law by cutting taxpayer funding from NPR and PBS, promoting medicine production here in America, and improving the safety of risky gain-of-function research. I will not sit on the sidelines when it comes to implementing the President’s agenda; I am taking charge to implement the mandate we have from the American people," he added.

The Tennessee Republican maintains a good relationship with the president and is a member of the House subcommittee on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).