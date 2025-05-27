Public broadcaster NPR sues Trump over cutting funding

Published by Williams Perdomo 27 de mayo, 2025

On Tuesday, National Public Radio filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump to block his order ending federal funding for the network.

NPR, along with Colorado Public Radio, Aspen Public Radio, and KUTE, Inc., filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington claiming that Trump’s executive order to cut public funding for PBS and NPR violates the First Amendment.

The plaintiffs argue that the order is retaliatory and amounts to viewpoint-based discrimination, violating the First Amendment. They also claim it "interferes with NPR’s and the Local Member Stations’ freedom of expressive association and editorial discretion."

"The Order’s objectives could not be clearer: the Order aims to punish NPR for the content of news and other programming the President dislikes and chill the free exercise of First Amendment rights by NPR and individual public radio stations across the country," the lawsuit alleges, as reported by outlets including ABC.