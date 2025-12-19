US suspends 'green card' lottery after deadly attack at Brown University
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the decision on Thursday, after noting that Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente, a Portuguese national and suspect in the attack, was granted permanent residency in 2017 through the Diversity Visa Program (DV1).
The Trump Administration immediately suspended the Diversity Visa Program—commonly known as the green card lottery—after authorities confirmed that the alleged perpetrator of the Brown University shooting entered the country thanks to this immigration system.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the decision Thursday, after noting that Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente, a Portuguese citizen and suspect in the attack, obtained permanent residency in 2017 thanks to this program.
">
The Brown University shooter, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente entered the United States through the diversity lottery immigrant visa program (DV1) in 2017 and was granted a green card. This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country.— Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) December 19, 2025
In 2017, President Trump…
"At the direction of President Trump, I am immediately ordering USCIS to pause the DV1 program to ensure that no other Americans are harmed by this disastrous program," Noem stated on social media.
Neves-Valente is accused of murdering two Brown University students and is also a suspect in the homicide of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor. He was found dead in a New Hampshire state storage facility Thursday, along with two firearms.
Society
Alleged shooter in Brown University attack found dead by suicide
Sabrina Martin
Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez confirmed that the man committed suicide, ending a search that had generated national alarm.
What is the Diversity Visa Program?
Each year, millions of people participate in this system, now harshly questioned by the White House and suspended indefinitely after one of the most serious episodes of violence recorded on a U.S. university campus in recent years.