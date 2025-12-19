US suspends 'green card' lottery after deadly attack at Brown University

Published by Diane Hernández 19 de diciembre, 2025

The Trump Administration immediately suspended the Diversity Visa Program—commonly known as the green card lottery—after authorities confirmed that the alleged perpetrator of the Brown University shooting entered the country thanks to this immigration system.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the decision Thursday, after noting that Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente, a Portuguese citizen and suspect in the attack, obtained permanent residency in 2017 thanks to this program.

"At the direction of President Trump, I am immediately ordering USCIS to pause the DV1 program to ensure that no other Americans are harmed by this disastrous program," Noem stated on social media.

Neves-Valente is accused of murdering two Brown University students and is also a suspect in the homicide of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor. He was found dead in a New Hampshire state storage facility Thursday, along with two firearms.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez confirmed that the man committed suicide, ending a search that had generated national alarm.