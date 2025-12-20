Elise Stefanik withdraws her candidacy for governor of New York and confirms she will leave Congress

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de diciembre, 2025

Elise Stefanik dropped out of the New York gubernatorial race. The Republican made the announcement on her X account, where she assured that a close primary would not be beneficial if the Republican Party aspires to win in the Empire State. Thus, the Republican nominee is expected to be Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

After months of speculation and a failed nomination for ambassador to the United Nations, Stefanik confirmed her candidacy last November 7th. She ran as a fresh, reformist candidate capable of defeating the incumbent Democratic governor, Kathy Hochul.

However, the candidacy of Blakeman, the only Republican to emerge victorious from the last election in New York, hampered the much-coveted endorsement of President Donald Trump, crucial to defining the primary winner. Even Stefanik was recently in the Oval Office, where the president noted that the Republican Party had two "excellent" candidates for governor, without settling on either.

"I am truly humbled and grateful for the historic and overwhelming support from Republicans, Conservatives, Independents, and Democrats all across the state for our campaign to Save New York", Stefanik wrote.

"However, as we have seen in past elections, while we would have overwhelmingly won this primary, it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York," she added.

In addition, Stefanik surprised by assuring that she will not seek re-election to the House of Representatives. She cited motherhood as the main reason for making this decision: "And while many know me as Congresswoman, my most important title is Mom. I believe that being a parent is life's greatest gift and greatest responsibility. I have thought deeply about this and I know that as a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don't further focus on my young son's safety, growth, and happiness - particularly at his tender age."

The congresswoman was considered a rising star within the GOP, combining her loyalty to Trump with a young, disciplined profile of her own. Her political trajectory took her on a path that began in traditional conservatism and led to the America First agenda.

Ed Cox, chairman of the New York Republican Party, officially endorsed Blakeman following Stefanik's announcement: "Bruce Blakeman has my endorsement and I urge our State Committee and party leaders to join me. Bruce is a fighter who has proven he knows how to win in difficult political terrain. As County Executive, he cut taxes, fought against radical leftwing social policies and made Nassau County the safest county in America."

"Working together and with Bruce Blakeman as our candidate, Republicans will defeat Kathy Hochul, end Democrats’ affordability crisis and put an end to New York’s nation-leading outmigration," he added.