Trump administration to dismantle federal climate center

Published by Elyse Apel | The Center Square 21 de diciembre, 2025

(The Center Square) - The Trump administration said it plans to dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research, which is based in Colorado.

Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought announced the decision this week.

“This facility is one of the largest sources of climate alarmism in the country,” Vought said in a post on social media. “A comprehensive review is underway & any vital activities such as weather research will be moved to another entity or location.”

Founded in 1960, NCAR is sponsored by the National Science Foundation and managed by the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research. It is a federally-funded research and development center headquartered in Boulder.

Colorado lawmakers are expressing concern with the decision. Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, called the center “a global leader in earth system science.”

“Science is being attacked,” Polis said. “Climate change is real, but the work of NCAR goes far beyond climate science. NCAR delivers data around severe weather events like fires and floods that help our country save lives and property, and prevent devastation for families.”

The foundation provided approximately $123 million in core funding to NCAR in fiscal year 2025. That was roughly half of its total budget.

Currently NCAR employs about 830 staff.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said the Trump administration does not have the authority to dismantle the center.

“We will not be swayed by his efforts to threaten, intimidate, or punish our state,” Weiser said. “We are already in court defending Colorado and will continue to do so, including, as appropriate, in the face of these latest actions.”

Others have applauded the move as one of the Trump administration’s latest budget cuts.

“OMB Director Russ Vought announces the National Center for Atmospheric Research will be dismantled. Good,” said Larry Schweikart, a historian and former professor. “Didn’t happen under Reagan.”

This is just the latest hit to Colorado’s federal workforce.

In September, President Donald Trump announced plans to move the U.S. Space Command Headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Ala. Colorado is suing over that decision.

© Just The News