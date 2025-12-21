Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 20 de diciembre, 2025

The president Donald Trump publicly endorsed Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for governor of New York on Saturday night, less than 24 hours after the Republican representative for that state, Elise Stefanik, decided to drop out of the race and even announced she would not seek re-election to the House of Representatives. The conservative leader expressed his support for Blakeman through a publication on his official Truth Social account, in which he did not mention Stefanik.

"Bruce is MAGA through and through and has been with me from the beginning," he wrote, praising the Nassau official's work with border authorities and police. "Bruce Blakeman is a FANTASTIC guy, will win the big November election and, without hesitation, has my full and complete endorsement for governor of the FORMERLY GREAT NEW YORK STATE (IT CAN BE GREAT AGAIN!) BRUCE BLAKEMAN WILL NEVER DEFRAUD YOU!" added Trump.

An unexpected decision

Stefanik's decision came as a surprise to all and sundry. The representative assured in her announcement that one of the reasons why she was stepping aside was the fact thatthe Republican primaries would be close, which would not be a beneficial situation for the party if it aspired to take over the state of New York. Stefanik, who was coming off her failed nomination for ambassador to the United Nations, confirmed her candidacy on Nov. 7 after presenting herself as a reformist candidate who could defeat incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and give the Republicans control of a historically left-leaning state.

Several analysts have assured that a situation that was detrimental to Stefanik was Blakeman's candidacy, considering that this was the only Republican to emerge victorious from the last elections in New York, which made it difficult for Trump to support Stefanik, a fact that is crucial to define the winner of the Republican primaries.