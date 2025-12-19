Trump announces 'Patriot Games' for US 250th anniversary featuring high school athletes from across the country

Published by Diane Hernández 19 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trump announced the creation of the "Patriot Games," a national sporting event that will be part of the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the country's independence, to be commemorated in 2026.

As explained by Trump, the Patriot Games will bring together two outstanding high school athletes from each state and territory, one male and one female, who will compete for four days in different sporting events. The event is scheduled to be held in the fall of 2026.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the launch of Freedom 250, an organization charged with planning and coordinating the anniversary commemorative events. According to The Hill, Trump described the Patriot Games as "an unprecedented four-day athletic event" that will highlight the country's best young athletes.

In a video released to introduce the initiative, the president assured that the public will "have a good time" and stressed that the event will join other celebrations already held for the anniversaries of the U.S. military.

Trump also added another statement about the games, "I promise there will be no men playing in women's sports."

Events planned for 2026, according to The Hill, also include a Great American State Fair on the National Mall with exhibits from all 50 states from June 25 to July 10, a Fourth of July celebration with fireworks and a military air parade, as well as a UFC event at the White House scheduled for June 14.

The Patriot Games are shaping up to be one of the central events on the official agenda to celebrate America's 250th birthday.