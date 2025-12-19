US expands sanctions against family members and associates of Nicolás Maduro's entourage

Published by Virginia Martínez 19 de diciembre, 2025

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced new sanctions against family members and individuals close to the entourage of the Nicolás Maduro regime. The measure specifically targets networks linked to Carlos Erik Malpica Flores, nephew of the illegitimate Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores, and businessman Ramon Carretero Napolitano, both previously sanctioned by Washington.

According to the Treasury, the action seeks to attack family structures that support corruption practices associated with the Venezuelan regime and that have allowed financial transactions linked to state projects.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the political scope of the decision. "Today, Treasury sanctioned individuals who are propping up Nicolás Maduro’s rogue narco-state. We will not allow Venezuela to continue flooding our nation with deadly drugs," he stated. He added that Maduro and his accomplices "threaten our hemisphere’s peace and stability" and that the Trump administration will continue to act against the networks that sustain his power.

Background on the Malpica Flores case Carlos Erik Malpica Flores under Executive Order 13692, identifying him as an official or former official of the Venezuelan regime. Malpica Flores has been repeatedly linked to acts of corruption related to the state-owned company Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA), and, according to the Treasury Department, used his family connections to conduct transnational financial transactions.



Based on that prior designation, OFAC now announced additional sanctions against immediate adult relatives of Malpica Flores. Among those designated are his mother, Eloisa Flores de Malpica; his father, Carlos Evelio Malpica Torrealba; his sister, Iriamni Malpica Flores; his wife, Damaris del Carmen Hurtado Pérez; and his adult daughter, Erica Patricia Malpica Hurtado.

Extension of sanctions to Carretero Napolitano's entourage

The decision is also supported by the previous designation of businessman Ramón Carretero Napolitano, sanctioned on Dec. 11 of this year. According to OFAC, Carretero carried out multiple transactions with the Maduro regime, including operations linked to the Malpica Flores family.

As part of this action, the Treasury sanctioned Roberto Carretero Napolitano and Vicente Luis Carretero Napolitano, identified as direct relatives of the businessman, under the same executive order.

Scope and consequences of the sanctions

The sanctions involve the blocking of all assets and interests of the designated persons that are in the United States or under the control of U.S. citizens. The ban also extends to any entity that is owned, directly or indirectly, 50% or more, by one or more sanctioned persons.

The OFAC recalled that federal regulations prohibit conducting transactions with designated persons, unless expressly authorized, and warned that non-compliance may result in civil or criminal penalties. Likewise, it stressed that the sanctions regime contemplates legal mechanisms to request exclusion from the List of Specially Designated Nationals, in accordance with U.S. law.