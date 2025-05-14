Qatar signs Boeing's largest-ever aircraft purchase with Trump

Published by Juan PeñaAFP 14 de mayo, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Qatar Airways placed a "record" order for 160 Boeing aircraft worth more than $200 billion.

"It's over $200 billion but 160 in terms of the jets, that's fantastic. So that's a record," Trump said as he signed a series of agreements with the emir of Qatar. "It's the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing, that's good," he assured.

Trump met for nearly two hours with Qatari Emir Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

The two signed defense agreements, including Qatar's purchase of U.S. MQ-9B drones.

The visit to Qatar is the second leg of Donald Trump's Gulf tour, after a first stop in Riyadh, where he made a surprise announcement that the United States will lift sanctions on Syria and met with that country's president.

During his appearances in front of the press in Doha, Trump expressed hope that diplomatic efforts to reach a nuclear deal with Iran will succeed, after holding talks with the Qatari emir.

"I have a feeling it's going to work out," Trump said in Doha, following last month's resumption of negotiations with Iran in search of a deal.

Qatar, which has not signed the Abraham Accords, and which maintains much less aligned diplomacy than its Gulf neighbors when it comes to Iran, has managed to position itself as a broker in many negotiations with Iran and Hamas, among other players in the Middle East