Chicago Bears stun Green Bay Packers in improbable rally

Published by Virginia Martínez 21 de diciembre, 2025

Saquon Barkley ran the Philadelphia Eagles to back-to-back divisional titles Saturday with an ill-tempered 29-18 win over the Washington Commanders that guarantees playoff football for the reigning NFL champions.

The Eagles (10-5) are the first consecutive winners of the historically competitive NFC East for two decades, in the process ensuring their bitter rival Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1) can no longer reach the post-season.

Running back Barkley rushed for 132 yards and quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two touchdowns, in a game that saw a full-out fourth quarter brawl with multiple punches thrown and three players ejected.

"Back-to-back division champs, hasn't been done in 20 years, so that's big," said Barkley.

"I love the way we finished. We stood together and most importantly got the win."

Already eliminated from the playoffs, Washington (4-11) had protectively benched injury-hit rising-star quarterback Jayden Daniels for its remaining games.

But Daniels' replacements could not deliver a Christmas gift for home fans Saturday.

After a false start "tush push," Philadelphia's DeVonta Smith grabbed a short Hurts pass on second down for an early touchdown.

Washington running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt burst in for a hard-fought one-yard touchdown run shortly before halftime.

Philadelphia's kicking woes continued. Jake Elliott missed three field goals attempts in the first half, though one was chalked off for a foul.

But the Eagles soared back into the lead with a 15-yard pass from Hurts to tight end Dallas Goedert.

After an injury to Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, a stray pass from third-string Josh Johnson was intercepted, ultimately leading to a touchdown for the dominant Barkley.

Tank Bigsby compounded the punishment with a 22-yard rushing touchdown for Philadelphia.

Tempers boiled over when the Eagles then went for a two-point conversion, when an illegal hold sparked a mass brawl. Three players were subsequently ejected from the game, Philadelphia's Tyler Steen, and Washington's Javon Kinlaw and Quan Martin.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. scored a late consolation touchdown for Washington.