Noem says Trump admin has located more than 129,000 'unaccompanied children' Biden admin lost

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the Trump administration has located more than 129,000 "unaccompanied children" that the Biden Administration had lost track of after they arrived at the border.

"Under @POTUS Trump, @DHSgov and @HHSGov have located more than 129,143 unaccompanied children that the Biden Administration lost," Noem wrote on X.

"Too many of these children were exploited, trafficked and abused. We will continue to ramp up efforts and will not stop until every last child is found," she added.

Nicholas Ballasy is a Senior Correspondent for Just the News.

