Durant shines and the Rockets get revenge

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de diciembre, 2025

Kevin Durant led the Houston Rockets in revenge over Denver Nuggets on the road Saturday in one of the most remarkable games of the 10 contests of the NBA regular season.

Here are Saturday's four highlights from the NBA:

KD shines and the Rockets get revenge on Denver

KD scored 31 points and the Houston Rockets rallied from a controversial overtime loss to beat the Denver Nuggets 115-101 on Saturday.

Houston coach Ime Udoka was fined $25,000 by the NBA earlier in the week after harshly criticizing the refereeing in the Rockets' 128-125 loss to Denver on Monday.

But the Rockets got revenge Saturday in Denver in the second game between the two Western Conference teams.

Durant hit five 3-pointers and was supported by Reed Sheppard, who came off the bench to score 28 points after making six of nine attempts from the 3-point line.

KD, 37, got into a heated altercation with home player Bruce Brown late in the third quarter, forcing his teammates to separate them.

Durant appeared unmoved by the argument, though he admitted to adopting a provocative attitude during the game.

Houston improved to 17-8 with the win and remains in fifth place in the West, while Denver occupies third place with a 20-7 record.

Pritchard leads Celtics at Toronto

With 33 points from Payton Pritchard, the Boston Celtics defeated the Raptors 112-96 in Toronto despite being without Jaylen Brown, out with an illness.

Pritchard also grabbed eight rebounds and provided 10 assists.

Five other Boston players finished with double-digit scoring, raising the Celtics' record to 17-11 to climb into third place in the East.

The Raptors, with a 17-12 record, drop to fifth place in the same conference.

Spain's Hugo Gonzalez, a 19-year-old former Real Madrid star, set new personal bests in points (10) and rebounds (10) in 28 minutes on the court for Boston.

Flagg and Davis can't handle the Sixers

In Philadelphia, No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis each scored 24 points, but could not prevent the Dallas Mavericks' 121-114 loss to the home 76ers, who had Tyrese Maxey with a stellar performance with 38 points scored.

Maxey, 25, who has 10 games of at least 35 points this season, scored 68 points in his last two appearances.

The Sixers move into fourth place in the East at 16-11, while Dallas sits in an uncomfortable 12th place in the Western Conference with 11 wins and 18 losses.