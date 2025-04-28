Donald Trump appoints 20 members to reform FEMA and "make America safe again"

Published by Agustina Blanco 28 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump announced the appointment of 20 members to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council, a bipartisan group created to reform and optimize the nation's emergency management and disaster response system. The council will be co-chaired by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

This Monday on his Truth Social account, the Republican leader wrote:

“I am proud to announce the formation of the FEMA Review Council, comprised of Top Experts in their fields, who are Highly Respected by their peers. It is my Great Honor to appoint to the Council, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Governor Greg Abbott, Governor Glenn Youngkin, former Governor Phil Bryant, Michael Whatley, Mayor Jane Castor, Kevin Guthrie, W. Nim Kidd, Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz, Mark Cooper, Bob Fenton, and Evan Greenberg. I know that the new Members will work hard to fix a terribly broken System, and return power to State Emergency Managers, who will help, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Congratulations to all!”

The FEMA Review Council, established by an Executive Order, is intended to advise the president on FEMA's ability to competently and impartially address disasters in the United States.

The executive order notes, "There are serious concerns of political bias in FEMA. Indeed, at least one former FEMA responder has stated that FEMA managers directed her to avoid the homes of individuals supporting the campaign of Donald J. Trump for President. And it has lost mission focus, diverting limited staff and resources to support missions beyond its scope and authority, spending well over a billion dollars to welcome illegal aliens.”

And, further, "Americans deserve an immediate, effective, and impartial response to and recovery from disasters. FEMA therefore requires a full-scale review by individuals highly experienced at effective disaster response and recovery, who shall recommend to the President improvements or structural changes to promote the national interest and enable national resilience.”

The council will present recommendations to improve the agency's operations, ensuring that FEMA provides rapid, efficient, and mission-focused assistance to Americans affected by disasters.

The group will report to the president via the assistant to the president for National Security Affairs, the assistant to the president for Homeland Security, and the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Council Members



Appointed members include a mix of government leaders, emergency management experts, and public figures with relevant experience:

Co-Chair: Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security

Co-Chair: Pete Hegseth, secretary of defense

Pete Hegseth, secretary of defense Greg Abbott, governor of the state of Texas

governor of the state of Texas Phil Bryant former governor of the state of Mississippi

former governor of the state of Mississippi Jane Castor , mayor of the City of Tampa, Florida

, mayor of the City of Tampa, Florida Mark Cooper former Chief of Staff to Governor John Bel Edwards

former Chief of Staff to Governor John Bel Edwards Rosie Cordero-Stutz , Sheriff of Miami-Dade County

, Sheriff of Miami-Dade County Evan Greenberg , executive director of Chambers of Commerce./b>, chief executive officer, Chubb Limited

, executive director of Chambers of Commerce./b>, chief executive officer, Chubb Limited K evin Guthrie , executive director, Florida Division of Emergency Management

, executive director, Florida Division of Emergency Management W. Nim Kidd , chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management

, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management Michael Whatley , chairman of the Republican National Committee

, chairman of the Republican National Committee Glenn Youngkin , governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia

, governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia Robert J. Fenton, Jr, regional administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency

Additional members were appointed, completing a total of 20, although their names have not yet been detailed.