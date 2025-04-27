Iran: Explosion in the port of Shahid Rajaee leaves 28 dead

Published by Virginia Martínez 27 de abril, 2025

(AFP) An explosion Saturday at Iran's largest commercial port left at least 28 people dead, according to a new casualty toll published by an Iranian news agency. More than 1,000 people were injured.

The port of Shahid Rajaee plays a crucial role in global trade, as it is close to the city of Bandar Abbas and the northern shore of the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's oil production transits.

State media reported that a "huge explosion" hit the port in the Hormozgan province, more than 600 miles south of the capital Tehran. Approximately 85% of Iranian goods transits through the port.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered an investigation into the cause of the explosion and tasked the Interior Minister with the responsibility. Earlier, the port's customs office informed national television that the explosion was likely caused by a fire in the hazardous materials and chemicals warehouse.

The explosion, audible for dozens of miles, occurred shortly after noon local time in Tehran and ignited a large fire.

Three days of mourning

Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said at the scene, "The situation has stabilized in the main areas" of the port.

State television reported that workers have resumed loading containers and processing customs procedures.

Authorities have declared three days of mourning in the Hormozgan province, while the Ministry of Health has urged residents to stay indoors "until further notice" and to wear protective masks.