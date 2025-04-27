ICE arrests nearly 800 illegal immigrants in Florida after massive operation

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de abril, 2025

The conservative network Fox News revealed Saturday that both Florida state law enforcement agencies and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)of Miami arrested nearly 800 illegal immigrantsduring the first four days of a mammoth multi-agency immigration enforcement operation, which they dubbed Operation Tidal Wave.

According to Fox News, in that operation ICE arrested different high-risk criminals, including a Russian illegal immigrant named Savva Klishchevskii, who had a Red Notice from Interpol for involuntary manslaughter; as well as a 18th Street gang member named Aron Morazan-Izaguirre, who is an illegal immigrant from Honduras who is alleged to have illegally re-entered the country; a member of the terrorist organization Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) named Rafael Juarez, who is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala and has reportedly been convicted of illegal re-entry; and a convicted Colombian murderer named Jose Sanchez, who was a fugitive from Colombian justice after being convicted in the South American country.

Ongoing operation

The media outlet also highlighted that Operation Tidal Wave remains active, adding that the state of Florida was continuing to work closely with ICE to try to materialize the mass deportation agenda of the Administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Both state law enforcement agencies and ICE detailed that the operation would not have been successful had it not been assisted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which provided "extraordinary support" without which the operation might have failed, given its magnitude and difficulty. In a statement on its X account, ICE noted that "We appreciate our [Department of Homeland Security (DHS)] partner's commitment to public safety"

The announcement came after U.S. authorities arrested two judges for allegedly harboring illegal immigrants. One of them was ex-judge magistrate Joel Cano, along with his wife Nancy Cano, who were charged with tampering with evidence amid accusations that they allegedly hid a Venezuelan illegal immigrant named Christian Ortega-López, who was allegedly a member of the terrorist group Tren de Aragua. The other judicial figure was Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Hannah Dugan, who was arrested after being accused of obstructing an official proceeding and concealing a subject to prevent both discovery and arrest.